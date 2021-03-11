Student dies as car falls off bridge in Mohali

Mohali, April 29
A youth was killed and two persons were injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into an electricity tower after breaking the railings of a bridge on the Airport Road here on Thursday night.
The deceased has been identified as Dharampreet Singh (22), a resident of Kailon village. The injured, Hardaman Singh and Avneet Singh, both aged 21 years, were admitted to the hospital.
The incident took place around 1:20 am when Dharampreet lost control over the vehicle after a stray animal reportedly came in the way. The speeding luxury car broke the railings of the bridge and went on to hit the electricity tower below. The injured were rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared Dharampreet dead on arrival. The three youths were the students of hotel management (third year) at a college in Landran.
The police said the trio were on their way to Kharar to have food at an eatery. A case has been registered.
