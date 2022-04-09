Student ends life in Sector 41, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 8
A 19-year-old youth pursuing hotel management from a city college reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sector 41.
The victim, a native of Delhi who was staying on rent in Sector 41 along with other boys, took the extreme step after his friends and a girl reportedly recorded his video in which he was made to confess that he allegedly molested the girl while she was sleeping. The victim was made to apologise for the act.
The video was then sent to the victim's mother. On Thursday, he went to a friend's room in Sector 41 and committed suicide.
The police were informed about the incident, who initiated an investigation. No suicide note was found from the spot.
A police official said the victim's friends were questioned regarding the video.
Meanwhile, the autopsy was conducted at the GMSH, Sector 16, and the body handed over to the victim's kin.
Inquest proceedings have been initiated at the Sector 39 police station. The victim had arrived in the city to pursue education around three months ago.
