Student held for laptop theft

Chandigarh: A PU student has been arrested for laptop theft. Nine laptops, including two stolen recently from boys’ hostel No. 5, have been recovered. Police nabbed Hetain, a third-year student of University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management and a native of Dharamsala. He was a drug addict and used to sell stolen devices for a song. TNS

2 nabbed with 121 gm heroin

Chandigarh: Two drug peddlers have been arrested with 121.2 gm heroin. Robanjit Singh (24), a resident of Tarn Taran, was held with 112 gm heroin from Kaimbwala. Also, Rohit, alias Puchi (25), a resident of Sector 52, was held with 9.2 gm heroin near Kajheri. Case under the NDPS Act have been registered. TNS

GMCH-32 changes timings of OPds

Chandigarh: The Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, will observe summer timings from May 18 to July 25. As per a circular, OPD registration will take place from 7 am to 10 am, and OPDs will be open from 8 am to 2 pm. The Blood Collection Centre will operate from 7 am to 12 noon. TNS

Multani Bar Council member

Chandigarh: Harpreet Singh Multani, an advocate, has been elected a member of the Bar Council of Punjab Haryana unopposed. The post fell vacant due to the elevation of Harpreet Singh Brar as Additional Judge of High Court. Multani vowed to work for the welfare of the legal fraternity. He said he would make sure that the dignity of the Bar Council was preserved at all costs. TNS

Double bronze for shooter Ankush

Chandigarh: Local shooter Ankush Bhardwaj bagged two bronze medals in the team event of the 51st Grandprix Liberation Competition held at Plzen (Czech Republic). The team of Bhardwaj, Jujhar Singh and Rakshit Shastry claimed bronze in the standard pistol event by scoring 553 points. In the centre fire pistol event, the same team also won bronze with a score of 565 points. TNS

PO in police net

Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender (PO), Davinder Singh of Dera Bassi, was arrested by the PO and Summon Staff. A case of two-wheeler theft was registered at the Sector 34 police station in December 2019. He jumped bail and was declared a PO in February.

Two arrested for gambling

Panchkula: The police have arrested two persons for gambling. The suspects were identified as Akash, a resident of Sector 1 (Panchkula), and Bharat Lal, a resident of UP. Cops recovered Rs 2,470 as gambling money from them. TNS

324 vehicles challaned

Panchkula: To ensure the safety of commuters, the traffic police in Panchkula intensified a crackdown on violators of traffic rules. The police said in the past two days, traffic cops had challaned 324 vehicles for various violations. TNS

