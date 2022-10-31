Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

A B.Com student who allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into Sukhna Lake was saved by two good samaritans on Monday evening.

The youth, a resident of Mullanpur, jumped into the lake around 6 pm.

Mayank Sharma, a software engineer, and Major Jitesh Chadha, who were jogging at the lake, heard the youth cry for help. Both jumped into the lake and safely brought him out of water.

Meanwhile, the police was informed about the incident who rushed the victim to hospital.