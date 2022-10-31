Youth jumps into Sukhna Lake, saved

Chandigarh, October 31
A B.Com student who allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into Sukhna Lake was saved by two good samaritans on Monday evening.
The youth, a resident of Mullanpur, jumped into the lake around 6 pm.
Mayank Sharma, a software engineer, and Major Jitesh Chadha, who were jogging at the lake, heard the youth cry for help. Both jumped into the lake and safely brought him out of water.
Meanwhile, the police was informed about the incident who rushed the victim to hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Morbi tragedy: 9 arrested after FIR against bridge maintenance and operation agencies; death toll rises to 134
Clocks and e-bike maker Oreva Group was given contract for r...
'Some people shook bridge intentionally'; Gujarat resident alerted contractor about damage to bridge
Bridge was reopened for public on October 26 and in first fo...
PM Modi to visit tragedy-struck Morbi tomorrow, Congress seeks judicial probe
The PM earlier said he had never felt the kind of pain he fe...
12 relatives of BJP MP Mohan Kundariya killed in Morbi bridge tragedy
The victims of his family included 5 children, 4 women and 3...
Enemies trying to break India's unity, need to stand firm against such attempts: PM Modi
After paying tributes to India’s first home minister Sardar ...