Student killed, three injured in hit-&-run in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 9

In a hit-and-run case, a student was killed and three others injured after their car was hit by a rashly driven truck near the Sector 20 petrol pump on the Zirakpur-Shimla highway in the wee hours of today. The impact of the collision was such that all injured students were trapped in the car and were brought out of it by passersby.

The police reached the spot. The injured were taken to a private hospital in Mohali by Naveen, who was following them in his car. One of the girl students, Geetika Bansal, a resident of New Basti Cinema Road, Patiala, succumbed to her injuries on the way. Her body was handed over to her family members.

The injured students have been identified as Aditi, a resident of VIP Enclave, Zirakpur, Aditya Nagpal, a resident of Maya Garden, Zirakpur, and Sahil, a resident of Samshala City in Ludhiana district. They are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Nagpal, in his complaint to the police, said they were coming from the Kalka side to Zirakpur in a Maruti Baleno car being driven by him. He said when they reached near the Sector 20 petrol pump around 3.30 am, he tried to overtake the truck from the right side. However, the truck driver also turned his vehicle to the right and the car was dragged towards to railing, damaging it badly. The truck driver sped away from the spot.