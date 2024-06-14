Student objects to assault on woman, stabbed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 13

A BPEd student of a private university was stabbed by an unidentified man in Kharar last night. The victim, Sahil, a native of Haryana, sustained severe injuries in the stomach and chest and was rushed to the PGI.

A case has been registered at the Balongi police station. Mohit complained that Sahil is a national-level player of tug of war. Both of them were going on a bike when they saw a man beating a woman on the road. When the duo intervened, the assailant claimed that the woman was his wife. An altercation ensued after which the assailant stabbed Sahil and fled the spot.

