Punjab, UT Student outfits join agitation at Chandigarh University

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Mohali, September 18

Various students’ political outfits of Punjab and Chandigarh reached Chandigarh University to register their protest over the objectionable video row.

In the evening, hundreds of students organised a protest rally on the CU premises amid huge police deployment. The protesting students wore black shirts and marked their protest flashing their mobile torchlights.

“Outsiders were not allowed inside the premises, however, they scaled the wall and entered the premises illegally. They also made an appeal through various Twitter’s accounts to reach the CU. They just added fuel to the fire. Students on the CU campus are being instigated. The official Twitter handles of the NSUI and other parties clearly showed these political supporters arguing with our security guard and even police officials," said a CU official spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the students demanded a fair probe into the incident. The demand was raised when police officials and university management claimed during primarily investigation, no objectionable video of any other girl was found in the mobile phone of the accused student.

"This has to be investigated thoroughly. If no objectionable videos were found, why was the female student arrested as also her male friend, to whom she was sending the objectionable videos? There has to be some explanation by the management. We will keep protesting till some clarity emerges," said a student.

"Female students have been facing atrocities on the CU campus. We are here to extend our support," said Naveen, a supporter of Punjab NUSI.

Meanwhile, students' groups of Panjab University organised various protests on the campus and at Sector 17 Plaza against the CU management.

