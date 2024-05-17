Student who had ‘jumped’ from 3rd floor succumbs

Mohali, May 16
A Class X student of Vidya Valley School, Sector 123, Kharar, Harshita, who reportedly jumped from the third floor of the school building on yesterday, died in a private hospital here today.
After the incident, the 15-year-old student was rushed to a private hospital in Phase 6 in a serious condition. Sadar Kharar SHO Amrinder Singh said, “No complaint has been received on the incident so far. The police are investigating the matter.”
Sources said the victim, who was reportedly under stress, lived with her mother in a colony near City Heart Market in New Sunny Enclave.
The body will be handed over to her kin after post-mortem.
No complaint made
