Students awarded degrees

Chandigarh University hosted a special ceremony for the annual convocation of its 2024 batch of the online education department. A total of 449 students were awarded degrees. IIT Ropar Director Professor Rajeev Ahuja, who also served as professor of computational materials science at Uppsala University in Sweden, was awarded the degrees along with the head of IBM Quantum, Dr L Venkata Subramaniam. A total of 21 diverse academic disciplines — 230 degrees of masters of business administration, 52 of masters of computer applications, 51 of masters of business administration (online batch), 35 of masters of data science degrees, 23 of bachelors of computer applications degrees, and 13 of masters in journalism and mass communication degrees — were awarded.

Jeya bags first position in EGBC 2024

The city’s Jeya Malhotra emerged as the winner for her highest pitch during the EGBC 2024. A total of 109 students pitched their innovative ideas during the event. Floral Fusion Jam and Avnoor Singh of Team Fiscal Falcon impressed the judges enough to claim the joint second position, while Sehreen and Saumya claimed the third position for developing the Nari Nidhi App.

Bird water feeders

The Centre for Social Work at Panjab University has taken the initiative to install and maintain the bird water feeders in the university near the hostels and departments, according to the chairperson for the centre. Research scholars Shishpal, Tasveer Kaur, Robin, Preeti, and Hannu Gandhi initiated the project by installing various kinds of bird water feeders, including bird baths, earthen pots, drippers and misters, fountains, and hanging water feeders across the campus.

Foundation day

Students, staff, and management of Aryans Group of Colleges celebrated the 18th foundation day. A total scholarship of Rs 18 crore was announced by the chairman of the institute, Dr Anshu Kataria, for underprivileged students in various courses. A total of 40 top-position holders of various courses were awarded at the event.

