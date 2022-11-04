Students bring alive Mughal era

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

Noor-e-Babur, a first-of-its-kind production on the persona of Mughal emperor Babur, was presented by students of Vivek High School, Sector 38, here today.

Principal Renu Puri said, “As many as 81 students of Theatre Club enacted the play. With the theatrical adaptation of this historic text, not only did children get to know different aspects of those historic, legendary characters, but they also learnt a lot about Persian poetry, darbar dances, royal singers and the majestic Mughal era.”

The 90-minute play was enacted by students in English and had all finer nuances of shayari, tarana, qawwali, padant and alaaps.