Students' council poll: 10 Chandigarh colleges elect their leaders

Chandigarh, October 18
Amid blowing of trumpets and beating of drums, a fresh batch of 40 youngsters were elected to the students’ councils at their respective colleges here today.
After two years of zero political activity, the city colleges wore a festive look today as scores of students gathered and celebrated the victory of their leaders.
The colleges, as well as the students, were all geared up for the elections today. The polling commenced at 9.30 am. Supporters of a student political outfit were seen dancing and rejoicing the victories outside DAV College, Sector 10. Stickers of political outfits were thrown into the air by students to express their support. At GGDSD College, Sector 32, students jammed the traffic by parking their four-wheelers, adding to traffic woes outside the college premises.
Meanwhile, 42 per cent votes were polled at the Dev Samaj College for Women, Sector 45, and 45.25 per cent voters turned up at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26. At SGGS College, Sector 26, the College Student Front won all four seats. — TNS
