Students counselled on crafting a career

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

Hundreds of students from the north region visited The Tribune Education Expo – 2024, powered by Chitkara University, at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 35 here on its inaugural day today.

The expo was inaugurated amid much fanfare by chief guest Kamal Kishor Yadav, Secretary, School Education and Higher Education, Punjab.

C hief guest Kamal Kishor Yadav, Secretary, School Education and Higher Education, Punjab, inaugurates the event as Amit Sharma, General Manager of The Tribune, looks on. PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

The two-day event is being organised to highlight the indelible achievements of dynamic and enterprising educationists and educational institutes, which have proved their strong presence in this region. On the opening day, students from various institutions interacted with counsellors to get guidance on future endeavours.

Many brainstorming activities and open quizzes were also organised for the participants. The winners of these events were awarded prizes, including T-shirts by Duke Fashions.

Representatives of an institute answer queries. PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Counsellors representing Sri Sukhmani Group of Institutions, Maharishi Markandeshwar University, Amity University, Hit BullsEye, Chandigarh Group Of Colleges-Jhanjeri, Mohali, Graphic Era University-Dehradun, WWICS, State Bank of India, NMIMS-Chandigarh, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Arni University, Parul University, Chetanya Career Consultants, Aryans Group of Colleges, Lamrin Tech Skills University, Punjab, Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology, Mohali, and Chandigarh University resolved students’ queries and also provided them with solution for picking the right stream to pursue their career. Red FM is the radio partner of the event.

“The Tribune is the top newspaper of Northern India and has been keeping tabs on the changing market trends. The Tribune had successfully organised the Education Expo in the year 2019 and 2023. This expo provided an excellent platform to all education players to highlight their core competencies and reach out to their target audience. I am happy that students have turned out in large numbers to take advantage of this platform,” said Yadav.

“Not only students, their parents too attended various sessions. We have been a driving force in guiding students to opt for a stream based on their skills. Such platforms help students have better communication with educational institutions and get a clear aim in their life. I congratulate the Tribune group of newspapers for taking such an initiative,” said Atul, who represented Chitkara University, the main sponsor of the event.

“It’s the best platform for high school students to explore college options. The approach of the students is changing now and they have started opting for professional courses. The education sector is observing a vast reformation and such platforms help the institutions reach out to students in a professional environment,” said Chetan Sharma from Amity University, Punjab.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.