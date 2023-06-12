Students dance their way into audience heart

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

The Shiamak Davar Institute of Performing Arts in association with the Durga Das Foundation presented its finale, ‘Summer Funk’, at Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, before a packed audience.

After a long gap, owing to the pandemic, excited dancers were raring to groove away to various tunes. Over 100 participants between 4 years and 45 years had an unforgettable experience of two-week training with expert trainers from Mumbai, followed by a supercharged performance for their families and friends.

The event was the presentation by students of “Hamari Kaksha”, under the aegis of Shiamak’s Victory Arts Foundation batch. These children from economically weaker sections of society were provided training under a special initiative and they did not disappoint in their enthusiasm and zest for dancing to their hearts’ content and gratitude for their trainers.

“Summer and winter dance workshops have always been about inclusion. Having students in the age group of 4-40 is testimony to Shiamak’s credo of have feet, will dance. By including students from the underprivileged sections with special talents to be part of this event, the spirit of dance has been elevated even further, creating a strong soul connection with every member of the audience,” said Atul Khanna, Director of the Durga Das Foundation.