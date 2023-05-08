Students educated on ultrasonography

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

The Division of Neuroanaesthesia, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), organised a workshop on ‘Ultrasonography in Neuroanaesthesia and Neurocritical Care’ at the Advanced Cardiac Centre of the institute. The workshop, conducted by experienced faculty members, was attended by 60 participants from various medical institutions.

The workshop provided the participants with an opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge in ultrasonography. The experts shared their expertise and experiences, providing valuable insights into the latest advancements in ultrasonography. Participants also gained hands-on experience in the use of ultrasound imaging equipment.

Dr Shalvi Mahajan, the organising secretary for the event, emphasised the use of ultrasonography as an essential diagnostic tool in perioperative care. It is useful in patients with acute neurological emergencies and patients admitted in neurocritical care.

“We are thrilled with the response we received for this workshop,” Dr Narender Kaloria, organising co-secretary, said.

“The event has given the budding anaesthesiologists a great chance of learning,” stated Prof Dr Nidhi Panda, in-charge, Division of Neuroanaesthesia at PGIMER.

Professor Hemant Bhagat said such workshops would be conducted regularly to benefit physicians working in the field of neurosciences.