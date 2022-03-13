Students excel in CBSE Class X exam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 33, excelled in Class X term I results, declared today by the CBSE. National level skater Nishita Sivasamy topped the school with 100 percentile. Vedant Saini, Arjun Aggarwal and Vanshika Bansal topped the school with an aggregate of 100 per cent. Lavanya Singh, Samridhi Garg, Sanya Kansal and Vidhi bagged second position by securing 199 out of 200 marks.

Meanwhile, students of Gurukul Global School, also excelled in the CBSE Class X term I examination. Pakhi Debnath topped the school with an aggregate of 100 per cent, Shreya Garg bagged second position by scoring 199 out of 200 marks and Vanshika Singla was placed third with 197 marks. —