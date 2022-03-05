Students hold protest against Canadian govt

Chandigarh, March 4
Members of the Indian-Montreal Youth Students Organisation on Friday oragnised a march towards Canadian Consulate, Industrial Area, demanding refund from three Montreal-based colleges, which were shut abruptly. The institutes include Collège de Comptabilité et de Secrétariat du Québec (CCSQ), College de I’Estrie (CDE) and M College, owned by the Mastantuono family. The family had filed for the creditor protection.
The agitating students raised slogans against the Canadian government and sought immediate refund. Last month, a similar protest was organised by the students to press for their demand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia to punish 'fake' war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
he moves against the social media giants on Friday follow bl...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected a singl...
Russia captures Ukrainian nuclear plant; reactors safe, says atomic watchdog
1,700 stuck, PM takes stock | India abstains on UNHRC resolu...
NMC allows Ukraine returnees to complete MBBS internship in India
Must have cleared FMGE | Exemption was earlier given to Covi...
Delhi youth Harjot Singh shot at in Ukraine's Kyiv, hospitalised
He was hit by four bullets, including one in chest