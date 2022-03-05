Students hold protest against Canadian govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

Members of the Indian-Montreal Youth Students Organisation on Friday oragnised a march towards Canadian Consulate, Industrial Area, demanding refund from three Montreal-based colleges, which were shut abruptly. The institutes include Collège de Comptabilité et de Secrétariat du Québec (CCSQ), College de I’Estrie (CDE) and M College, owned by the Mastantuono family. The family had filed for the creditor protection.

The agitating students raised slogans against the Canadian government and sought immediate refund. Last month, a similar protest was organised by the students to press for their demand.