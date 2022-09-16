Mohali: Students make beeline for tickets at PCA counters

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 15

For the second consecutive day, the student ticket counters witnessed a huge rush of young fans outside IS Bindra PCA Stadium here today.

The students’ category tickets for the upcoming India-Australia T20 tie, slated to be held on the evening of September 20, is available only at these counters. While the sale of tickets started around 11 am, fans had started queuing up since 6 in the morning. The police had to be called in before opening the ticket counters.

The Punjab Cricket Association did not provide any details on the number of tickets sold.

Cricket fans claimed to have faced many problems before procuring tickets. The PCA has over five ticket counters. However, only one was opened today. “There were no separate counters for males and females,” claimed Shruti, a young fan. “While some people easily got two tickets, many were given only one,” claimed Shudhansh, another fan.

As per the set standard, only one ticket is being offered against each student identification card.

Student tickets are high in demand among youngsters and black marketeers alike. As soon as young fans got an access to tickets, they were approached by aged men to sell these at a higher rate. “A ticket costs only Rs 300 and it will be easy to sell it on a higher rate,” said a person looking for fans wishing to sell their tickets.

