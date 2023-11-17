Students of CGC invent borewell-rescue device

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 16

A group of students of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and Mechanical Engineering (ME) from Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) Landran have invented a smart borewell rescue operation device designed to be used as a solution for the safe evacuation of people trapped in unused borewells.

Under the guidance of Prof Pradeep Gaur, ECE and ME students Priyansh, Rahul, Mehak, Mohit and Vaibhav hope that this portable mechanism will assist NDRF and other rescue teams to safely extract victims. The device comes equipped with an array of detection sensors and cameras.

The sensor-based camera will help detect the precise location of the person ensnared in the hole. The second set of sensors will then begin to relay information about all the vital parameters which will aid the rescuers in stabilising them with medical attention and a steady oxygen supply.

Post-this, the device would deploy a spherical dome-like structure with cushioned interiors, to encapsulate the trapped person inside its cushioned interior and using a hydraulic pressure mechanism, commence the extraction process. CGC Landran has also filed a patent for this project.

