Students of Tangori engineering college block road for 4 hours

Mohali, March 6
Students of Shaheed Udham SIngh Engineering College, Tangori, staged a protest near the gate against a shortage of teaching staff and blocked the Banur-Landran road this afternoon.
Sources said there were long queues of vehicles stretching up to 2 km on the Kharar-Banur road towards the Landran side.
The students of pharmacy and BCA blocked the traffic from around 1 pm to 5 pm. They alleged that their classes were not being taken regularly and the food served to them in the college was poor.
A dispute between the old and the new management is said to be the reason behind the logjam in the recruitment of the teaching faculty, the sources said. A few farmer leaders also joined in the protest.
The DSP (City-2), Harsimran Bal, negotiated with the students and got the got road cleared by 5 pm.
