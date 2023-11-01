Students participate in ‘Run for Unity’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

In a magnificent display of unity and patriotism, the City Beautiful witnessed over 1,000 students from various schools and colleges across the region coming together for the “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas — Run for Unity”.

The event began with administering a unity pledge, led by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, where all vowed to uphold the values of unity and diversity, echoing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision for a harmonious India. Officers of the Chandigarh Administration and students from different schools and colleges of Chandigarh took the oath.

Later, the Governor flagged off the “Run for Unity”. “Rashtriya Ekta Diwas”, also known as National Unity Day, marked the perfect occasion to celebrate the spirit of unity and integration in diverse nation.

Students of all ages paid tribute to Sardar Patel during the event. Against the backdrop of the Sukhna Lake, the event added a touch of serenity and created a fitting atmosphere for reflection and solidarity. The run followed a scenic route from the Sukhna Lake to the Capitol Complex.