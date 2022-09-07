Students’ poll: Brawl outside SD College in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, September 6
While the UT police focusing on maintaining law and order at Panjab University in view of the PU Campus Students’ Council elections, a brawl between supporters of various students’ political groups took place outside GGDS College in Sector 32 here today.
Interestingly, the incident took when UT cops were deployed in a nearby Punjab Police building where former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal appeared before an SIT in the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case.
The brawl is said to have taken place between the supporters of SOI, SDCU and HPSU. No one was reported to be seriously injured.
“A minor argument had happened inside the college. However, it turned ugly once the supporters came out of the college. All this happened in full public view and in front of private security deployed at the college entry gates,” said an onlooker.
ID cards now mandatory
Meanwhile, various colleges have now decided to make identification cards mandatory for entering the college premises. Today’s brawl was reportedly started by some outsiders, who were present inside the college.
“The colleges will be asked to make carrying of ID cards mandatory for students and as well as for the staff. Police personnel will be deployed at all colleges. We will try to step up the vigil near the entry and exit points of colleges,” said a senior police official.
