Students raise questions over Panjab University exam pattern

Chandigarh, August 29
Nearly 400 students of Panjab University have reportedly flunked Operational Research Examination (BCom 3rd year). The exam was conducted offline after a gap of two years owing to the Covid pandemic. While officials remained unavailable for their comment, the students raised questions over the pattern of examination as well as checking. “The flaws in the question paper have been brought to the notice of the authorities. However, the requests remained unheard. The authorities are responsible for this act,” said one of the students.
Meanwhile, officials said the students could always opt for revaluation. “No such specific complaint has been received. However, the students can apply for revaluation and things can be rectified, if happened on our end. We will otherwise mark an inquiry into this,” said an official.
A representation from the affected students has been received by the Office of the Controller of Examination and it would be pursued with the higher authorities for necessary action,” said Prof Jagat Bhushan, CoE, PU.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...