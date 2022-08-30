Students raise questions over Panjab University exam pattern

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Nearly 400 students of Panjab University have reportedly flunked Operational Research Examination (BCom 3rd year). The exam was conducted offline after a gap of two years owing to the Covid pandemic. While officials remained unavailable for their comment, the students raised questions over the pattern of examination as well as checking. “The flaws in the question paper have been brought to the notice of the authorities. However, the requests remained unheard. The authorities are responsible for this act,” said one of the students.

Meanwhile, officials said the students could always opt for revaluation. “No such specific complaint has been received. However, the students can apply for revaluation and things can be rectified, if happened on our end. We will otherwise mark an inquiry into this,” said an official.

A representation from the affected students has been received by the Office of the Controller of Examination and it would be pursued with the higher authorities for necessary action,” said Prof Jagat Bhushan, CoE, PU.

