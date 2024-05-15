Students saluted the spirits of motherhood

DC Model Sr Sec School, P’kula

Students of the school saluted the spirits of motherhood with great honour and merriment. The students expressed their gratitude and affection for their mothers, presenting an exciting programme that included poems, songs, dance and short speeches for their mothers and teachers.

St Stephen’s, Chandigarh

To herald World No Tobacco Day, Sahayta Charitable Welfare Society held an inter-school declamation contest on “Protecting Children from Tobacco Industry Interference” in the auditorium of the school. Around 65 schools participated in the contest.

Blue Bird, Panchkula

To commemorate National Technology Day, students of the school organised a series of events. Students presented themselves as scientists, IT personalities and entrepreneurs, demonstrated their innovative projects, including robotics. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar reaffirmed the commitment to harness the power of technology for the betterment of humanity.

The Tribune School, Chandigarh

The school organised a graduation ceremony for the UKG students. Students showcased their talent through a dance presentation. Principal Rani Poddar highlighted the accomplishments of the graduating class and expressing gratitude to the parents for their unwavering support throughout the academic journey. The chief guest on the occasion, Chand Nehru, motivated kids to pursue excellence in all their future endeavours.