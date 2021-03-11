Students seek action against owners of immigration firm

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 16

More than nine students from parts of Punjab today alleged that Gurdeep Singh Sagu, alias Gavy Saggu, of Mandi Gobindgarh, who is a singer and co-owner with Rahul Dhiman of a Phase-2-based immigration company. “Frontier Roots”, duped them of crores of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad.

The students alleged that a case had been registered against Harpreet Nijjar, a shareholder of the company, at the Phase-1 station but the police are not taking action against the suspects.

The SP (City), Jagbinder Singh, said a case had been registered and the police were investigating the matter.