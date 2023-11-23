Students sent home after leak in PNG line

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 22

Students of Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior School, Sector 40-D, were evacuated to the nearby ground by the school management and later sent home as a precautionary measure after a leak in the piped natural gas (PNG) line near the school today.

This incident happened during the morning hours. As the students were settling in their respective classes, foul smell filled the premises.

According to information, the gas pipeline got ruptured during digging work for the repair of a storm water line. Local residents heard a loud sound apparently caused by the rupturing of the gas pipeline.

Eyewitnesses said the workers of the contractor fled the scene. The incident was reported around 8 am and fire and police teams were further informed. The police had to stop the traffic on both sides of the spot for a while.

A fire wing officials said officials of the company managing the gas pipeline were called to the spot. They shut the gas supply for a brief period. The pipeline was repaired and the road opened to public.

“A single matchstick could have caused a major fire near the ruptured pipeline. Such incidents are becoming common. During digging work, proper monitoring should be ensured,” said a fire wing official.

Mayor Anup Gupta has sought a report on the incident from the area officer concerned. The MC officials have asked the police to register an FIR against the contractor.

Not the first incident

On October 14, a leak occurred in the gas pipeline in front of the booth market at Sector 37-A during digging work. Fire wing officials had written to the police for registering an FIR against the firm that was engaged for laying cables. Similar incidents were reported earlier too.

Careless Digging

