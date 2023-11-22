Chandigarh: Students showcase startup ideas at IIC regional meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Panjab University, which was chosen as the first institution to host the IIC (Institution’s Innovation Council) regional meet to promote startup culture and entrepreneurial spirit among students in higher education institutions, today inaugurated the event with several open house programmes.

These included innovation/start-up demonstrations, display of IIC posters, pitching sessions and an entrepreneurs’ market. A few startup ideas were also nominated for national investment of up to Rs 10 lakh. The most interesting part of the event was “Udyami Bazaar”, where students from different institutions came together to sell and promote their products, including healthy snacks, scented candles, sustainable clothing and paintings.

The second inaugural session was virtually attended by Prof TG Sitharam, AICTE chairman, who was the chief guest at the event. He emphasised the need for more innovative ideas and addressed the basic problems faced by innovators and startups.

He even advised students to employ green chemistry and attend training programmes to enhance their skills. Jaspreet Talwar, Principal Secretary, Department of Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training, Punjab, and Dipan Sahu, Assistant Innovation Director, MoE’s AICTE innovative cell, were guests of honour.

The event was guided by Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig, who was accompanied by DUI Prof Rubina Sethi, Registrar Prof YP Verma and Dr Sonal Singhal, president, IIC committee, Panjab University.

