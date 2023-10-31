Students showcase talent at annual techno-cultural fest

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 30

Parivartan 2K23, the annual, techno-cultural fest of Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, commenced today. An amalgamation of cultural performances including singing, folk dances, skits, technical competitions, project exhibitions and career-related counseling, the fest sought to provide the participants with a robust platform to showcase their talents and flair for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, over 3,000 students of classes XI and XII, who visited the CGC campus today, were told about the multitude of career possibilities after finishing school at career fair stalls.

Another feature of the day was the project exhibition set up by CGC students. The theme of the exhibition was ‘Embrace change – Ignite possibilities’. Some of the innovations made by engineering students included Smart & efficient borewell rescue operation device, which would help in the rescue of anyone trapped in a borewell. The device comprises sensors to constantly monitor the vital parameters of the person being rescued. Another project developed by CSE students was a web application named ‘Blood Buddy’, which would significantly reduce the time required to deliver critical blood supplies to those in need. Another innovation by IT students called Impact 360, helps NGOs to grow their reach using all kinds of digital platforms.

The techno-cultural extravaganza was inaugurated by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chairman, CGC, Landran. Addressing the audience, Sandhu said, “It is a matter of immense joy and pride for all of us to be able to celebrate Parivartan in all its glory. This fest is part of our 22-year strong legacy.”

As many as 62 class IV employees of the college were also honoured with cash prizes of Rs 2,100 each for rendering exceptional service to the institution.

The day concluded with a live singing performance by Punjabi actor and singer Gurnam Bhullar.

