Students stage street play on waste segregation

Chandigarh, October 20
With an aim to sensitise residents to segregation of waste at source, the Municipal Corporation (MC) organised a ‘nukkad natak’ (street play), which was enacted by students of St Joseph’s School, at the Sector 17 Plaza here today.
The play was staged under the week-long Swachh Bharat 2.0 campaign on the themes, “Stop garbage mixing” and “Garbage-free city”. The campaign started on October 16.
Meanwhile, ‘Swachhta ke Chaar Rang’ activities have been organised at various schools. Students were told about the importance of segregation of wet waste and dry waste besides separating hazardous and sanitary waste at source.
