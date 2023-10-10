Students’ theatrical skills tested on Day 3 of PU zonal youth fest

Chandigarh, October 9
The Day 3 of Panjab University Zonal Youth Festival at MCM DAV College saw performance of theatrical items, heritage quiz and heritage art and craft competitions.
While dramatic performances made the audience laugh as well as cry, the heritage quiz tested the mettle of participants.
Prof Jagat Bhushan, Controller of Examination, PU, who was the chief guest at the morning session, appreciated the efforts of the management and staff members of the college for hosting the mega event.
Sanjeev Goyal, Director General of Audit (Central), Chandigarh, was the chief guest at the afternoon session. Justice Pritam Pal, vice-president, DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, was the chief guest at the evening session.
Winners of various contests included PGGCG, Sector 11 (one act play), Khushi Sharma of Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (GGSCW), Sector 26 (one act play-solo) and GGSCW-26 (histrionics and heritage quiz).
