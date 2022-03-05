Study on diabetes treatment

Chandigarh, March 4
A recent study by Chitkara University hinted that Ayurvedic medicine is highly effective in treating diabetes and is a better treatment option. Researcher Dr Ravinder Singh, Dr Thakur Gurjeet Singh and their team from Chitkara College of Pharmacy, Chitkara University, conducted Phase IV clinical trials on a study group of 100 diabetic patients.
The first group was given an allopathic medicine Sitagliptin and the other was provided with Ayurvedic medicine BGR-34.
According to the study, the baseline value of glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) in patients at the start of the trial was 8.499%, but after four weeks of taking the Ayurvedic medicine, it reduced to 8.061%. After eight weeks, the value came down to 6.56 per cent, and after 12 weeks, it reached 6.27 per cent, said Dr Ravinder. —
