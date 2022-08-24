‘Study Tour’: Chandigarh MC adds Mumbai to its Goa itinerary

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 23

Adding Mumbai to its itinerary, the MC House today approved a “study tour” of North Goa for its councillors to visit waste processing plants there.

An agenda item regarding the Goa tour for an estimated Rs 14.72 lakh was tabled today, but the councillors went ahead and approved a six-day tour of both tourist places.

“An additional night stay at Goa should be added to the itinerary. It should be four nights at Goa. We should also visit Mumbai for two nights as the plant there is also working efficiently,” said BJP councillor Kanwarjit Singh Rana at the meeting.

It’s Learning experience, says BJP We learn a lot from such tours. We should take these positively. Even media should present it in that light. — Maheshinder Singh Sidhu, BJP Councillor Past trips Of little use, says aAp Before setting up Jaypee plant, a tour of Germany was held. What was its use? Mountains of garbage can still be seen at Dadu Majra. — Kuldeep Dhalor, AAP Councillor Sheer waste of money Previous study tours have had no use. It is sheer waste of money and time. They should instead visit cities like Indore, which is No. 1 in Swachh ranking — Hitesh Puri, Chairman, CRAWFED Must show results Is it a leisure or study tour? If it’s a leisure tour, they should say so. But, if they are going on a study tour, they must show results by implementing projects in city. — Baljinder Singh Bittu, Chairman, FOSWAC Mere sightseeing They only go sightseeing. No new project is implemented in Chandigarh. They should instead spend this money on improving roads, parks and other infra. — Rakesh Kanojia, President, Madadgar Foundation

Supporting him, party colleague Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said: “We learn a lot from these tours. We should take these positively. Even media should present it in that light.” As the matter was being discussed in the House, the ruling party got a surprise support of arch-rival Congress, which has otherwise not seen eye to eye with the ruling party on other issues.

Congress councillor Gupreet Singh Gappi said: “We should visit the two places. Only when we see the waste processing plant can we gain full knowledge.” His party colleague Jasbir Singh added: “We should also think of a tour of Singapore.”

One of the councillors was even heard talking of Thailand showing seriousness over solid wastage management, which is in doldrums in the city. BJP councillor Hapreet Kaur Babla demanded that husbands of women councillors be allowed to accompany their spouses at their own expense.

During voting, 14 BJP and seven councillors raised their hands in support of the agenda, while 14 AAP councillors voted against. However, the AAP councillors did not protest the move or rush to the floor of the House, which they resort to often.

AAP councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi said: “We should not support the agenda and instead spend the money on village development.”

Questioning the rationale behind conducting such tours, another party councillor, Kuldeep Dhalor, said: “Before setting up the Jaypee processing plant, a study tour of Germany was conducted. What was the use of that tour? Mountains of garbage can still be seen at the Dadu Majra dumping ground. The plant failed to work.”

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and Chief Engineer had visited plants at the two places recently. Past MC’s study tours in Singapore/ Bangkok, Israel, Port Blair, Mumbai, Pune, Gangtok and other places have remained in the news for having failed to achieve the desired results.