Sub-panel formed to give suggestions

Chandigarh, September 29
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur has constituted a sub-committee to give suggestions for treatment of sick stray cattle roaming in the city and in guashalas.
The eight-member sub-committee, with councillor Rajender Kumar as its chairman, will submit its recommendations within a fortnight so that it could be placed before the next General House of the Municipal Corporation.
