Subhash, Rajwinder enthral

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

Well-known music player Subhash Ghosh gave an excellent presentation of classical music today as a part of the ongoing Contemporary Art Festival being organised by Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan and the Infosys Foundation at Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27.

The tinkling of classical instruments enthralled the audience. Ghosh started the presentation with “raag alap”. It was followed by “jod aalap” and “raag Bhageshwari”. Ghosh has performed at many programmes at the national and international level.

A local singer, Rajwinder Kaur, gave a beautiful rendition of “Gurmat sangeet” and Hindustani classical music. The audience appreciated the performance of both artists. Rajwinder has presented her art samples in many countries. She has also worked with Bollywood singers Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan.