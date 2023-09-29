Subhranshu helps CAG score highest runs in JP Atray c'ship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 28

Subhranshu Senapati came up with a brilliant 139 off 89 balls, studded with 12 sixes and eight boundaries, to help the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India record a 247-run win over Ran Star Cricket Club, Delhi, during the 28th All India JP Atray Cricket Tournament held at Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park.

Senapati, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, helped CAG to amass 409 runs in 50 overs, the highest score in the history of the tournament. Senapati’s innings was supported by Akshay Wadkar (85), Ankit Kaushik (50), Priyanshu (45) and Himanshu Rana (43).

Monu Choudhary claimed four wickets. The Delhi outfit were bundled out for 162 runs in 35.3 overs. Anmol (36) was the main scorer. Gourav Gambhir picked four wickets.

In the second match, Delhi Players XI defeated Minerva Academy Cricket Club by a huge margin of 108 runs.

Umang scores ton

Umang scored a century as the FCI defeated the Punjab Cricket Club by seven wickets. Punjab Cricket Club scored 274 runs in 48.4 overs. Abhinav Sharma (99) was top scorer FCI achieved the target 277 runs in 45.5 overs.

