Submit documents, travel agents operating in Chandigarh told

Chandigarh, April 23
To check frauds, the UT Administration has directed all foreign travel/visa agents operating in the city to submit their complete antecedents to the office of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area concerned within four weeks.
According to the order issued by District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh, some travel agents are involved in fraudulent activities by deceiving and cheating citizens on the false pretext of arranging their visa or managing their affairs relating to sending persons abroad and such other activities.
They get published misleading advertisements in leading newspapers and dupe the innocent people of Chandigarh and neighbouring states and after sometime, they close their offices and run away from the city. The unlawful and fraudulent activities of these travel agents can cause danger to human life, health or safety of general public.
He is of the opinion that some steps are warranted to keep a check upon the illegal activities of such travel agents so as to avoid any harm to the life, health and safety of general public.
Therefore, in exercise of the power conferred upon him under Section 144 of the CrPC, he ordered that all foreign travel/visa agents operating within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh shall provide their complete antecedents as prescribed in the proforma to the office of SDM of the area concerned for the purpose of information and verification of antecedents of their owners/operators/managers within four weeks from issuance of this order and those travel agents who are intended to operate shall get their antecedents verified within four weeks of starting of their business.
It shall also include coaching institutes of IELTS, ticketing agents and general agents.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...