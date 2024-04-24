Submit documents, travel agents operating in Chandigarh told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

To check frauds, the UT Administration has directed all foreign travel/visa agents operating in the city to submit their complete antecedents to the office of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area concerned within four weeks.

According to the order issued by District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh, some travel agents are involved in fraudulent activities by deceiving and cheating citizens on the false pretext of arranging their visa or managing their affairs relating to sending persons abroad and such other activities.

They get published misleading advertisements in leading newspapers and dupe the innocent people of Chandigarh and neighbouring states and after sometime, they close their offices and run away from the city. The unlawful and fraudulent activities of these travel agents can cause danger to human life, health or safety of general public.

He is of the opinion that some steps are warranted to keep a check upon the illegal activities of such travel agents so as to avoid any harm to the life, health and safety of general public.

Therefore, in exercise of the power conferred upon him under Section 144 of the CrPC, he ordered that all foreign travel/visa agents operating within the jurisdiction of Chandigarh shall provide their complete antecedents as prescribed in the proforma to the office of SDM of the area concerned for the purpose of information and verification of antecedents of their owners/operators/managers within four weeks from issuance of this order and those travel agents who are intended to operate shall get their antecedents verified within four weeks of starting of their business.

It shall also include coaching institutes of IELTS, ticketing agents and general agents.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.