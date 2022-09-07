Subroto Cup: Chandigarh lads play goalless draw in opening tie

Chandigarh, September 6
The team of Government Model High School, Sector 36, here, represented by trainees of the Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA), played a goalless draw against National Cadet Corps in their opening match of the 61st Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at BR Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi today.
There were not much clear-cut chances in the game for both teams. The best chance of the game came for Chandigarh as Maibam Borish Meitei missed a clear-cut opportunity to score.
As many as 15 matches will be played tomorrow across four stadiums – BR Ambedkar, Tejas Park, Subroto Park and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. There are 32 teams divided into eight groups in the boys’ U-14 category. The topper in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.
A total of 92 schools representing 25 states and Union Territories of India have qualified across three categories (U-14 boys, U-17 girls and U-17 boys) and Air Force School, Bangladesh, will also be competing in the tournament.
