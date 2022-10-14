Subroto Cup: Sector 37 school team's title hope dashed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 13

A late strike by Nagaland’s Setungchim dashed the hopes of the lads of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, on the concluding day of the 61st Subroto Cup, at New Delhi.

Pilgrim Higher Secondary School (PHSS), Dimapur, Nagaland, defeated the local team, represented by Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA) boys, by a solitary goal to win the title after a gap of 42 years.

The winners received the grand trophy from the Chief Guest, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. Tokyo Olympics silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya, was the Guest of Honour.

After the kick off, Nagaland boys played more enterprising football. Captain Bapen and Thanglenngam combined together well on the left flank, where most of the attacks were created. Chandigarh had the best chance of the half when tournament top scorer Lemmet tested Nagaland goalkeeper Shotok, who saved well to keep the scores even. The second half was an even affair with both teams not being able to create any clear cut opportunities. Later, in the extra time, the goal came early in the first half of extra time. Tongtinlen’s corner was well received by Setungchim, who had scored a hat-trick in the semifinals. He deflect a header past Rohit right onside the Chandigarh goal.

The winners received Rs 3,50,000 while the runners up got Rs 2,00,000. The semifinalists and quarterfinalists were awarded Rs 1,50,000 and Rs 1,00,000 respectively. The Fair play trophy winners received Rs 50,000 while the Best Player and Best School received Rs 40,000 each. The Best Goalkeeper and Best Coach received Rs 25,000 each.

Roll of honour

Best Player: LemmetTangvah, GMSSS, Chandigarh

Best Goalkeeper: ShotokNikhuyi, PMHSS, Nagaland

Best Coach: Ankur Khanna, GMHSS, Chandigarh

Best School: Pilgrim HSS, Dimapur, Nagaland

Fair Play Trophy: 10+2 Zila School, Chabasia, Jharkhand