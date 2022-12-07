Suggestions invited for new Excise Policy for Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 6

The UT Excise and Taxation Department has initiated the process related to formulation of the Excise Policy for 2023-24.

The department has invited suggestions from the general public and all stakeholders, which could be either mailed to epolicychd2023.24@gmail.com or submitted in the office of the AETC, Excise & Taxation Department, UT, by 5 pm on December 13.

An official said a meeting with various stakeholders under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Excise & Taxation Commissioner was scheduled for December 14 at the UT Guest House.

It was an endeavour of the department to consult all stakeholders before formulating the Excise Policy 2023-24, so that the exceptions of all stakeholders could be balanced, he said, and added that separate meetings would be held with stakeholders, including retail sale liquor licensees, all type of wholesale liquor licensees and representatives of hotels/ bars association as well as bottling plant licensees.