Suicide bid by boy in Jandpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 31

A 17-year-old boy of Jandpur village made a suicide bid after getting depressed over the death of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moosewala, on Tuesday afternoon. The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, where he is under treatment.

Doctors said the boy had taken poison, reportedly phenyl, and was being treated. Today, he had gone to the nearby fields in the morning. When he reached home, he fell after getting unconscious.

The Sadar Kharar police said the statement of the boy had been recorded and he was stated to be out of danger now.

Was depressed over Moosewala’s death

The victim’s parents, who are daily wagers, said their son was depressed for the past two days after hearing the news of the singer’s murder. He was not even taking food since then, they said.