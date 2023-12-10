Suicide incidents: PU hires two counsellors

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, December 9

In the wake of two cases of suicide by Panjab University (PU) students in the past two months, the university authorities have appointed two counsellors, who are holding awareness programmes to destigmatise the process of counselling and psychotherapy.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig said, “Youngsters are under a lot of pressure from peers, parents and relatives to perform well. Besides, there is much distress among students as far as the maintenance of personal relationships is concerned. We are regularly organising sessions on mental health, and have assigned dedicated mentors for the same.”

Blame Unrealistic expectations: DSW The lack of physical activity, tendency of students to not interact much and unrealistic expectations set by social media are the primary reasons behind bad mental health. —Simrit Kahlon, DSW (Women)

While a history student hung himself at his uncle’s house in Nayagaon on December 5, a law student had ended his life in his hostel room on October 14.

“The post-Covid era is hard on all, especially students, who are full of aspirations and expectations. The Kota reality is not something that has been hidden from us. Not just in the PU, but we have witnessed an upsurge in suicide among students worldwide. The lack of physical activity, tendency to not interact much and unrealistic expectations set by social media are the primary reasons behind bad mental health,” said DSW (Women) Simrit Kahlon. She added that for students, who performed well in academics, the gap between aspirations and achievements was wider.

“To make our counsellors more approachable, we allow students to fill in a Google form and take appointment as per their convenience. Also, once a week, counsellors will be available in a girls’ hostel. An initiative named “human library” taken by the students’ council is also working in this direction,” said the DSW, adding that on demand, “we organise structured sessions by our counsellors in departments as well”.

