Suicide victim’s father holds protest outside Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 21

The father of a 19-year-old student of the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, staged a protest with the body of his son in an ambulance outside the Civil Hospital after the postmortem.

He alleged that hostel warden Naveen Kumar harassed his son following which he ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his hostel room on Thursday.

The 19-year-old student, Raj Singh, a native of Gaya, was pursuing Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) (first year) from the college. His father, Santosh Kumar, an ex-serviceman, staged a protest with his son’s body in the ambulance outside the Civil Hospital after the postmortem. He alleged that the hostel warden’s harassment led to his son’s death.

The BCA-1 student had complained about the food to the warden repeatedly and he was not allowed to eat outside food, he alleged. The police said they received information that a student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room on Thursday evening.

The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the hostel warden. The deceased’s father also alleged that police officials and the administration officials tried to hush up the matter and prodded her to leave the place immediately.