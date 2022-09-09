Suit against Ekta Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms dismissed

Chandigarh, September 8
A local court has dismissed a civil suit filed against Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor and ALT Balaji Entertainment for allegedly spreading nudity, obscenity and promoting improper usage of the National Emblem through its TV serials or web series.
The suit was filed by Baljeet Singh, a Punjabi singer, artist and president of Public Jagriti Mission, a society working towards the cause of youth and citizens, in 2020. The artist had sought directions for barring the company and the channel from producing and telecasting any TV serials or web series, which allegedly spread nudity and obscenity.
Baljeet Singh alleged in the petition that Ekta Kapoor had been spreading obscenity and hurting religious feelings through her web series and serials. He alleged that she had also shown improper use of the National Emblems in a web series and depicted the life of the families of Army men in a wrong manner.
The petitioner stated that there was a scene in her serial where a woman tore the uniform in an objectionable way.
In the civil suit, he demanded that the direction should be issued to ban the telecast of such serials and legal action be taken against her.
