Sukhbir Singh Badal woos Mohali industrialists

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 16

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and president of SAD Sukhbir Singh Badal held an election meeting with industrialists of the town today. He announced that after the SAD-BSP combine came to power in Punjab, industrialists would be allowed to set up their own solar power plants on cheap land anywhere in the state and transfer power here. He claimed that this way industrialists would have power at the rate of 10 paise per unit.

He also said an exhibition centre would be set up on 300 acres here. There is no such exhibition centre in North India except in Delhi.

Badal was campaigning in favour of Parvinder Singh Sohana, SAD-BSP candidate from the Mohali constituency. He said it would be useless to vote in favour of Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu and AAP candidate Kulwant Singh.

Sukhbir said if a good government was formed, it would also promote industries, otherwise industrialists would have to suffer the same loss as they did in the previous Congress government. He had brought ‘Invest Punjab’ under which all kinds of clearances were available within a month, but the Congress stopped it. I introduced Seva Kendras but the Congress shelved them too.

He said there were three chief ministerial contestants in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, Charanjit Singh Channi and himself. A lot depends on the vision, background and credibility of a chief ministerial candidate. Whichever candidate seems right, vote with satisfaction, but make the right decision.

Describing the city of Mohali close to his heart, Badal said Mohali International Airport, Indian School of Business, IT City and other major projects were brought by the Akali Dal. The wide road infrastructure in Mohali city was also developed by the Akalis.