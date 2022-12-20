Sukhman, Ashmit shine in St Joseph's victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

Sukhman and Ashmit scored a maximum of scores as St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, defeated St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, by 45 runs to win the St Xavier’s Cricket League.

Batting first, St Joseph’s lads posted 139/4 in the allotted 20 overs. Sukhman (26 runs) and Ashmit (24 runs) were the main scorers for the side. Rishabh Tiwari claimed 2/29 for the bowling side.

In reply, the hosts could post 94/7 in the allotted overs. Tiwari scored 36 off 50 balls and Jagmandeep Singh added 23 off 38 balls. Sukhman Deol claimed two wickets for the bowling side. Tiwari was adjudged the best bowler of the tournament, while Vaibhav Maurya bagged the best batsman award. Gurpratap Singh was named the player of the tournament.

Sanjeev DP Azad, a former Punjab Ranji Trophy player, along with I William, Chairman, St Xavier’s Group of Schools, and Dr Ivorine Castellas, Principal, awarded the winners.