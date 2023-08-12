Sukhna Lake floodgate opened as water level nears danger mark

Chandigarh, August 11
A floodgate of Sukhna Lake was opened around 11 am today after the water level reached near the danger mark of 1,163 ft.
An official of the UT Engineering Department said one of the three floodgates of the lake was opened up to four inches when the water level had reached 1,162.90 ft.
It is the fourth time this monsoon season when a Sukhna floodgate has been opened. Earlier, the floodgates were opened in July due to incessant rain in the catchment area of the lake.
The department took several measures to prevent flooding of the lake during the rains. Duties were assigned to monitor the water level of the lake at the regulator end on a 24x7 basis.
A control room has been established to monitor the discharge from the lake and coordinate with the deputy commissioners of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for proper communication during the opening of floodgates. Last year, floodgates were opened six times.
