Sukhna Lake floodgate opened, second time in 24 hours

Chandigarh, September 26

The UT Administration today opened one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake, for a second time within 24 hours, after its level reached close to the danger mark.

The floodgate was opened around 10.30 am and closed around 3.45 pm as the water level went down the 1163 ft mark. It was the sixth time the floodgate has to be opened this monsoon season. Yesterday, the floodgate was opened around 3.45 pm and shut around 10 pm. The UT Administration had sounded an alert regarding the same.

The danger mark is 1,163 ft, but generally, when the water level reaches above 1162 ft, the gates are opened.

Last year, the water level had crossed the danger mark in late August. The two floodgates had to be opened in August 2020 after the water level crossed the danger mark. It had caused widespread flooding in the low-lying areas of Zirakpur situated alongside the Sukhna Choe.

Earlier on September 24, 2018, incessant rain in the Sukhna catchment had forced the officials to open the floodgates after a gap of 10 years. The Sukhna Choe carries the excess water of the lake to the Ghaggar river.

