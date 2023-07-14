Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 14

A gate of the Sukhna Lake was on Friday opened for water release into the Sukhna choe as the water level touched the danger zone.

A traffic advisory said the traffic movement is closed from the bridges on Sukhna choe at Kishangarh, Shastrinagar, CTU workshop, Industrial Area Phase 1 and Makhan Majra. Police are on the job.

The public is advised not to make an attempt to cross from these locations and not to stroll around the Sukhna choe embankment area.

#Sukhna Lake Chandigarh