Sukhna level at danger mark, floodgate opened

  Chandigarh
PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 26

After nearly 17 days, one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake was opened again today after the water level reached near the danger mark. An official said the floodgate was opened around 5 am when the water level reached near 1,162.50 ft and closed around 3.30 pm when the level dropped to 1,161.40 ft. The gate was opened up to nearly 4 inches. Due to the heavy rain in the region, the Engineering Department had to open two floodgates after the water level crossed the danger mark of 1,163 ft on July 9.

