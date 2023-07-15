Sukhna water level rises, floodgate opened again

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

After nearly three days, one of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake was opened again today after the water level reached near the danger mark.

An official said the floodgate was opened around 1.30 am when the water level reached near 1,162 ft and closed around 9.30 am. He said the gate was opened as a precautionary measure.

Due to continuous rainfall in the region, the UT Engineering Department had opened two floodgates of the lake on Sunday morning and closed these on Tuesday. On Sunday, the water level had reached 1,164 ft.

The department has taken several measures to prevent flooding of the lake during the rains. Duties have been assigned at the regulator end on a 24x7 basis to monitor the water level of the lake.

A control room has been established to monitor discharge from the lake and coordinate with the deputy commissioners of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula for proper communication during the opening of floodgates. Last year, floodgates were opened six times. The last time floodgates were opened on September 26, 2022.

