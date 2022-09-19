Sukhna Zone, Rock Zone to vie for title

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 18

Sukhna Zone and Rock Zone will clash in the final of the UTCA Men’s Seniors T20 Tournament.

In the last league match, Rock Zone logged a seven-wicket win over Peace Zone. Batting first, Peace Zone scored 167/5 with a fine contribution of 48 runs by Aman. In reply, half-centuries by Vaibhav Narang (79) and Gurinder Singh (63) steered Rock Zone to surpass the target in the 18th over for the loss of three wickets.

In another league match, Sukhna Zone also registered a four-wicket win over Bird Park Zone. Batting first, Bird Park Zone scored 105/8 wherein Tarnpreet Singh (29) was the top scorer. Yuvraj Chaudhary (3/12) and Sandeep Sharma (3/17) shared three wickets each.

In reply, Sukhna Zone achieved the target in the 18th over with the help of Vishwajit Dhandha (37 runs).

#Cricket #Mohali