Sukhna Zone, Rock Zone to vie for title

Mohali, September 18
Sukhna Zone and Rock Zone will clash in the final of the UTCA Men’s Seniors T20 Tournament.
In the last league match, Rock Zone logged a seven-wicket win over Peace Zone. Batting first, Peace Zone scored 167/5 with a fine contribution of 48 runs by Aman. In reply, half-centuries by Vaibhav Narang (79) and Gurinder Singh (63) steered Rock Zone to surpass the target in the 18th over for the loss of three wickets.
In another league match, Sukhna Zone also registered a four-wicket win over Bird Park Zone. Batting first, Bird Park Zone scored 105/8 wherein Tarnpreet Singh (29) was the top scorer. Yuvraj Chaudhary (3/12) and Sandeep Sharma (3/17) shared three wickets each.
In reply, Sukhna Zone achieved the target in the 18th over with the help of Vishwajit Dhandha (37 runs).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP